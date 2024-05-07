Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.01 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LGND traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 162,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,865. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.
Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
