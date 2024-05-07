ASD Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ASD has a market cap of $33.19 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.24 or 0.99960790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.051904 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,569,886.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

