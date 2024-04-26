Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $63.20. 50,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

