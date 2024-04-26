Financial Contrast: Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million N/A N/A Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 148.01 -$21.27 million ($0.84) -0.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics.

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neumora Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 146.14%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 827.07%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats Neumora Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

