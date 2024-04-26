Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.86 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $987.78 million and $25.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000976 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,000,164,704 coins and its circulating supply is 979,598,068 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.