Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.39

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 719148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Insiders sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

