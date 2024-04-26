TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.38.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,362. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$27.13 and a 1-year high of C$37.01. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.45.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

