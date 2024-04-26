Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 317,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

