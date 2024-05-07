Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
