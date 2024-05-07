Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.