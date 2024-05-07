U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

