Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

LQDT stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 230,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 72.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

