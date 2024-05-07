Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.