Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,500 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.