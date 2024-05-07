U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $14,724,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 292,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,006,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

