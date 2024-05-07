Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,995,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab by 116.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $52,920,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $56,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

