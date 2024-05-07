Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JYNT. TheStreet cut Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Joint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JYNT

Joint Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 101,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.