U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,482 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

