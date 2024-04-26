Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. KBR comprises 7.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of KBR worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KBR by 91.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 306,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,558. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

