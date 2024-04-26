Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $38.58 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $122.27 or 0.00192099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $38.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00758096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00136231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00103441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,428,746 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

