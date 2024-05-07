Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.90

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 44638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 875.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 186,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

