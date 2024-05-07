Swipe Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $206.94 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 603,031,660 coins and its circulating supply is 603,030,972 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

