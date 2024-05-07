Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.70

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 162500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.15 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.