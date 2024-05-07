Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $994.95

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $994.95 and last traded at $994.95, with a volume of 37917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $857.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 19.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $832.65 and a 200-day moving average of $816.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

