Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $34,062.64 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00034120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

