Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.85

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 55260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after buying an additional 421,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 883,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

