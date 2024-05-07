Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.85

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 55260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
