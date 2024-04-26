Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,456,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS NULV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. 89,102 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

