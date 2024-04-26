Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

