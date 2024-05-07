Michel-Alain Proch Buys 2,000 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($115.00) per share, for a total transaction of £183,080 ($230,000.00).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 146 ($1.83) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,308 ($116.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,224.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,998.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,784 ($97.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,696 ($121.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,727.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £101.64 ($127.69).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

