Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Director Buys $167,460.00 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 277,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

