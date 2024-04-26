Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRCL

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.