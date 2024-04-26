MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.46 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $350.04 million and $14.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $62.13 or 0.00096747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,213.87 or 0.99998841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007785 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 63.45679789 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $15,521,196.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

