Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $126,277. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

About Southern First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

