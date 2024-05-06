Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SFST stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $39.36.
Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares
In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $126,277. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
