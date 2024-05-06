P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

