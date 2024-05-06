StockNews.com Lowers Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $32.72 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

