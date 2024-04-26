The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.27.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mosaic Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
