LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

