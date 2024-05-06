Traeger (COOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Traeger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
