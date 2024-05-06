Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

