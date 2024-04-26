Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Asset Entities Price Performance
Shares of ASST stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 8.40.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 111.62% and a negative net margin of 1,780.15%.
Institutional Trading of Asset Entities
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asset Entities
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.