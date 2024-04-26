Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ASST stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 8.40.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 111.62% and a negative net margin of 1,780.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

