Lincoln National Corp Sells 751 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. 60,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $912.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

