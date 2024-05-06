Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. 573,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

