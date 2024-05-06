Archer Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Archer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
Archer Company Profile
