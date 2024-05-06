Archer Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Archer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get Archer alerts:

Archer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.