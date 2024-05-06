SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.19. 170,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.43.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.