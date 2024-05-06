SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.19. 170,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.43.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
