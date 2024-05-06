Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,851 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ONEQ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 238,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,715. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

