ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) SVP Sells $41,259.38 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ProKidney Stock Performance

ProKidney stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $621.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

