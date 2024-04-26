Insider Buying: Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Acquires A$90,640.00 in Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Boland purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,640.00 ($58,477.42).

Acrow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Acrow Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Acrow’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 28th. Acrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Acrow Company Profile

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

