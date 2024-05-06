Argus Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $460.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $4.44 on Monday, hitting $423.39. 58,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,603. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

