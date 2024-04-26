RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RFIL stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

