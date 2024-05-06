Barclays Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $138.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.78. 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,652 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.