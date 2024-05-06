Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

DRVN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 494,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

